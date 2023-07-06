New e-hailing service’ ll cushion pain of subsidy removal — Oritsejafor

By Ezra Ukanwa

Dr. Helen Oritsejafor, a wife to the former President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ayo Oritsejafor has launched a revolutionary ride-sharing application, called YouComfyRide, with the best local content, journey smooth, enjoyable, and hassle-free.

The launch is expected to compete against and overtake foreign e-hailing companies that had dominated the Nigerian market.

Dr. Helen Oritsejafor, a serial Entrepreneur, outside of being a preacher of the gospel in statement on Wednesday said that the motivation behind the initiative was to allow Nigerians experience the comfort and elegance of a premium taxi service without breaking the bank.

She lamented the pain Nigerians are going through due to the removal of subsidy which hike the price of fuel and increase in transportation.

She said; “Luxury doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. Here, we believe that everyone deserves to experience the comfort and elegance of a premium taxi service without breaking the bank.

“With competitive rates and transparent pricing, we provide exceptional value for your money. Say goodbye to overpriced rides and hello to a cost-effective and opulent travel experience.

“Whether you’re heading to a business meeting, catching a flight, or simply exploring the city, YouComfyRide is your trusted companion for all your transportation needs. We strive to redefine the taxi service industry by delivering unparalleled comfort, exceptional service, and a touch of luxury with every ride, she added.

She added further that “our team of highly trained chauffeurs is handpicked for their impeccable skills and dedication to providing exceptional customer service. With their extensive knowledge of the city, you can trust them to navigate even the busiest of streets, taking you to your destination promptly and efficiently. Our chauffeurs are not just drivers; they are your friendly companions, always ready to assist and make your journey memorable.

“Your safety is of utmost importance to us. We prioritize stringent safety measures to ensure you reach your destination securely. Our vehicles undergo regular maintenance and thorough inspections, guaranteeing that you’re in safe hands throughout your ride. Additionally, our chauffeurs are trained in defensive driving techniques and are well-versed in local traffic rules, giving you peace of mind during your journey.