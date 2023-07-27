NCC moves against Non-Type Approved Devices

…Threatens sanction

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has cautioned the Nigerian telecom consumers about the dangers of buying Non-Type Approved telecoms devices.

This is even as the Commission warned the dealers not to patronise devices that were not type Approved by the regulator in order not to sell substandard brands to their customers.

It listed such devices as cell phones, laptops and others, and warned that sanctions will be meted on any dealer caught in selling such substandard products.

The Non-type Approved devices are those telecom devices that are of substandard quality that are not approved by the industry regulator, the NCC.

Recall that the NCC has the statutory mandate as enshrined in the Nigerian Communications Act NCA (2003) to “Protect the rights and interests of consumers.

Speaking at the event, the NCC of Director Consumer Affairs Bureau, Mr. Akassim Umar gave the warning during a sensitization workshop organised for service consumers at the GMS Village in Abuja.

Umar, who was represented by Deputy Director Consumer Affairs Bureau, Dr. Emilia Nwokolo, listed some of the dangers of patronising Non-Type Approved devices such as: poor quality of service, short period of usage, regular repairs among others.

She therefore advised user to always look out for only Type A Approved devices before purchasing them. She also advised dealers to always insist on patronising only Type Approve devices by the NCC.

The commission also translated the message to the fractured pidgin as “Shey you know say damage dey if you sell/buy Non-type Approved Devices, as part of its efforts to take the message to the grassroot consumers.

Recall that the Commission in 2001 established the Consumer Affairs Bureau (CAB) with the Mandate to Protect, Inform and Educate (PIE) telecom consumers on their nights and privileges. The Bureau is the interface between telecom consumers and Service Providers.

Addressing journalist, Dr. Nwokolo said “as you know this is the GSM village and they deal with all these devices, phones, laptops and others. And the essence of coming here is to sensitise them on the danger of selling Non-Type approved devices. Normally in NCC, we approve the devices that can be sold in the Nigerian market because some of them are substandard, so we don’t want the substandard devices to be in circulation in the market.”

On how the consumers can identify the Non-type approved devices, Dr. Nwokolo said “First of all before you bring in or buy telecoms devices, you have to seek approval from NCC so we have to check it and if it is okay, we go ahead and type approved it.”

She reminded them that, there is already a fine for those that will be caught selling Non-type approved devices, adding that there are departments in the NCC responsible for monitoring and enforcement of sanctions.

Following its consumer-centric initiatives, the NCC has provided toll free line-622 for consumers to contact the commission for Complaints/Enquiries. It is free of charge and available between 8:00am to 8:00pm daily except on Sundays and National Public Holidays.

Also speaking to reporters, Chairman of the Cell Phone and Accessories Dealers of the GMS Market, Macdonald Ugochukwu Ajuogu, said his union has a platform in the market whereby anybody that deals with any phone in the market is registered with the union.

He added that they also have a task force that always checks on every produced and services that is being offered in the market.

He said “so, if it happens that somebody is selling a product either phone or computer because we also have members that deal on computers, the task force always monitors the proper distribution of these goods in this market.

“So, if there is anybody that is found wanting, the task force will always confiscate their goods. Although sometimes some of our members always cut corners, trying to do one or two things, we always advise them not to deal on non-type approved phones or laptops in the market. We don’t call them non-type approved phones in this market; we call them ‘Chinco phones.’ So, we always advise them not to indulge in it, we want them to be sincere with their customers.

“We have a constitution that states that when you violate the standard you are either fined or you are suspended.”

Others traders who spoke lamented about poor quality of service and pleaded that NCC should intervene.

Responding, the NCC Director assured them that their complaint would be taken to the telecom service providers for prompt response.

She also urged them to take advantage of the NCC short code 622 to report any complaint that may arise in the course of receiving telecom services across the country.