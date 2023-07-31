NBA mourns late Supreme Court Justice Nweze

President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Mr Yakubu Maikyau SAN on Monday, described the death of Supreme Court Justice, Gentus Nweze, as a huge loss to the Nigeiran legal community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late jurist was reported to have passed on, July 30 (yesterday) after a brief illness.

The NBA president expressed his condolences in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos, e-signed by NBA National Publicity Secretary Mr Habeeb Lawal.

The NBA president expressed his condolences to the family of Nweze and the Chief Justice of Nigeria as well as the entire legal community.

He prayed God to grant the bereaved family, the fortitude to bear the loss

“Justice Nweze was an astute and erudite jurist.

“His lordship’s numerous decisions have shaped, impacted and developed our law and jurisprudence.

“He was a disciplined, hardworking, and courageous judicial officer.

“The NBA President condoles with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola and the entire Nigerian Judiciary

“NBA also condoles with the Government and People of Enugu State, friends and family of Hon. Justice Nweze over the demise of his lordship and prays that the Almighty God comforts his lordship’s family and friends” (NAN)