NASS Sergeant-at-arms stops Journalists from covering plenary

By Henry Umoru

The Security arm of the National Assembly known as the Sergeant-at-arms prevented accredited journalists from different media organisations from covering the Senate plenary on Tuesday.

One of Sergeant at Arns with a name tag, Dengi, insisted that he would not allow any Journalists from accessing the gallery of the hallowed chamber.

Attempts to let him explain why journalists should not cover the open plenary proved abortive, just as the overzealous security operative locked the door to the gallery and walked away.