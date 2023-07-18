Napoli offer Osimhen N6.5bn annual salary to remain at club

Serie A champions, Napoli want to keep their man and top scorer from last season, Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, and are doing everything possible to make this happen.

Osimhen has been on the radar of top European clubs following his outstanding performance that was pivotal in Napoli’s title-winning campaign, their first in 33 years. The club has now offered Osimhen a new two-year contract extension with a salary worth N6.5bn — €6.5m plus €1m in bonuses, according to reports.

Skysports reported on Monday that Napoli was in advanced talks to extend his (Osimhen) contract until 2027 with an increase in salary.

Osimhen who has two years left in his contract had earlier requested an improved deal with €7 million. Napoli has now, however, tabled their offer that comes with a release clause of £170m.

Napoli’s new manager, Rudi Garcia had confirmed that Osimhen would remain at the club ahead of the new season, saying “Of course, I have spoken to Osimhen who wants to stay here to make another great season with Napoli.”

“I can assure you that he (OsImhen) wants to stay, he is happy to be with us and still wants to do great things.”

Osimhen scored 26 goals plus five assists in 32 league appearances for Napoli last season.