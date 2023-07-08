Naija Super 8: Sochima’s howler gifts Lobi Stars comeback victory over Rivers Utd

By Johm Egbokhan

A costly mistake by Victor Sochima handed Lobi Stars a comeback victory and their first of the Naija Super 8 taking place at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Lagos.

Rivers had taken the lead after Albert Korvah’s effort was deflected into the net of a helpless Lucky Jimoh in the 31st minute and set Stanley Eguma’s men on their way to what was supposed to be six games without a loss to Lobi.

Lobi Stars, however, had to wait till the 71 minutes before drawing level as Okoromi David’s half volleyed shot found the back of the net.

Lobi completed the comeback deep in stoppage time when Chibuike Charles tapped into an empty net after a seemingly harmless cross went through the hands and legs of Sochima and sparked celebrations from the players, technical crew and fans of the Makurdi-based side.