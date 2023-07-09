NAF’s attack: ISWAP threatens farmers, fishermen, herders in Borno

By Ndahi Marama

Following sustainable and coordinated airstrikes carried out by Nigeria Airforce against the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorist, the group has reportedly banned all farmers, fishermen and herders within its areas of presence in the North East of Marte local government area in Borno State, Vanguard learnt.

Mr. Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad also confirmed the incident to our Correspondent.

Marte is located far North East and a border town with Chad and some communities of Cameroun Republic which was hitherto under the control of Boko Haram terrorists, before it was liberated by Military Joint Task Force.

It was gathered that the ISWAP Leadership vowed to eliminate farmers or fishermen found within the general areas of katikime, Bulungahe, kutukungunla, Chikun Gudu, Tumbumma, Guma Kura, Guma Gana and New Marte, after accusing them of spying on their activities to the Nigerian military.

The decision was made after the terrorists group suffered strings of heavy losses from relentless airstrikes coordinated by the Nigerian military in some identified hideouts in Marte as earlier reported by Vanguard, which led to the elimination of top Commanders of the ISWAP, scores of foot soldiers, destruction of their logistics, Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices, VBIED factory and vehicles as well as denied them sanctuary and freedom of action by forcing them to relocate from their camps to other locations considered to be safe.

Some of these air strikes were in Grazah and Wa-Jahode, in the fringes of the Mandara Mountains which resulted in the obliteration of over 100 terrorists.

Similarly, in the river banks of Jibularam and Sabon Tumbum, NAF airstrikes led to the elimination of two ISWAP Commanders, Amir Malam Bello and Amir Malam Musa Modu and scores of their fighters.

Another Airstrikes were carried out at Kwalaram, Bukar Mairam, Abbaganaram and Yarwa Kura, leading to the elimination of scores of fighters and forcing others to flee with different degrees of injuries.

It could be recalled also that recently, NAF Command in Borno deployed its fire power after its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platform spotted convergence of Boko Haram terrorists in AMCHILLE in GEIZUWA, killing several of their fighters and destroying their vehicle during a daring night strike.

Another damaging airstrike was conducted at a location given as Andakar, Musari and Klabariya in Marte. The attack targeted fleeing ISWAP terrorists who fled from Kwalaram and Bukar Mairam, leading to their elimination.

The most recent one is On July 6, 2023 where many insurgents were neutralized in another precise, intelligence-led air strike carried out by the Air Force brigade at Tumbum SHITTU.

The successful offensives had forced the terrorists to split into five camps within Marte to avoid any form of mass gathering. They resolved to only converge at a location given as “LARGE” When there was any need to coordinate any form of attack.

The people of the North East have revealed renewed confidence in the Leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj. Gen. Maj.-Gen. Taoheed Lagbaja, Naval Chief, Rear Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla and NAF. leadership of Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar to finally crush the remaining terrorists hibernating in the North East.