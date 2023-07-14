NAF trainer aircraft crashes in Makurdi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Nigeria Air Force has confirmed the crash of its trainer aircraft in Makurdi the Benue state capital.

The incident happened on Friday evening, while the aircraft was on a routine training exercise.

According to a statement issued Friday and made available to newsmen in Makurdi, by

Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian of the Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the FT-7NI trainer aircraft crashed at about 4:15pm while on a routine training exercise, though the two pilots involved ejected successfully.

Part of the statement read: A Nigerian Air Force FT-7NI trainer aircraft crashed today, July 14, 2023 at about 4.15pm at Makurdi, Benue State, while on a routine training exercise.

“Luckily the two pilots on board survived the crash after successfully ejecting from the aircraft. Additionally, there was no loss of lives or damage to any property around the area of impact.

“Both pilots are currently under observation at NAF Base Hospital, Makurdi. Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has constituted a Board of Inquiry to determine the immediate and remote cause of the crash.”