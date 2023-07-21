NABDA, OFAB urge media executives to champion dissemination of biotechnology information

….Nigerian farmers’ adoption of biotechnology’ll boost food production – Dr Gidado

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS Nigerians grapple with high food prices, crop yield per hectare, climate change and food preservation, the National Biotechnology Development Agency, NABDA, and the Open Forum for Agricultural Biotechnology, OFAB, Friday, urged media executives on adequate biotechnology information dissemination to educate Nigerians.

The Director-General, NABDA, Prof Abdullahi Mustapha, speaking during at a one-day workshop with the theme ‘The Biotechnology and BioSafety Sensitization Workshop for Selected Senior Editors’ held in Abuja, and organised by the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology, OFAB, in Africa, said collaboration and partnerships between the media, academia, and the biotechnology industry is vital.

Mustapha further stated biotechnology remains a transformative force that holds immense potential to address some of the most pressing challenges facing various sectors that have direct bearing with human life.

According to him, there are success stories about agricultural biotechnology applications, which he pointed out that farmers across the country who are testifying about the benefits from products of modern biotechnology including the Pod Borer Resistant, PBR, Cowpea, and added that it has helped farmers overcome the devastating impacts of marcuca vitrata that causes 80 per cent destruction on the farmers’ field, because farmers now apply only two insecticide sprays as against eight to 10 sprays previously.

He also emphasized the need for Nigeria to embrace biotechnology to ensure the availability of improved and quality seeds, improved farmers livelihood because of the bumper harvest, and also to attract the younger generation into farming.

The essence of the Biotechnology and Biosafety Sensitisation Workshop, was for the members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors based in Abuja is to accurately educate them on the issues of Biotechnology and Biosafety so that decisions by policymakers are effectively understood and communicated to the public and proper decisions about GM products are made on evidence-based science.

He said: “Biotechnology, as we all know, is a transformative force that holds immense potential to address some of the most pressing challenges facing our nation and the world at large. From healthcare to agriculture, energy to environment, biotechnology offers solutions that can significantly impact the well-being of our citizens and the sustainability of our resources.

“As editors, you play a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and disseminating information. The power of media in shaping narratives and public perception cannot be overstated. Hence, your role in communicating agricultural biotechnology to the masses is crucial for fostering understanding, dialogue, and informed decision-making.

“First and foremost, I urge you to strive for accuracy and credibility in your reporting. Agricultural biotechnology is a complex field, and presenting accurate information is paramount to ensure that the public receives reliable and trustworthy knowledge. Fact-checking and verification of sources are essential practices to uphold the integrity of the information you deliver.

“Secondly, I encourage you to bridge the gap between scientific language and the layperson’s understanding. Agricultural biotechnology can sometimes be laden with technical jargons that may be difficult for the public to grasp. It is your responsibility to translate these scientific concepts into accessible language, enabling everyone to comprehend and appreciate the significance of biotechnological advancements.

“Thirdly, while exploring the benefits of agricultural biotechnology, you should also be mindful of addressing potential risks and ethical considerations.

“As editors, you have the responsibility to provide a balanced view, incorporating diverse perspectives on biotechnology-related issues.

“Facilitating public discourse on the ethical implications and societal impact of biotechnology will help shape policies that prioritize safety, equity, and sustainability.”

Meanwhile, he expressed confidence that the collective efforts of editors in Nigeria can significantly contribute to the responsible and effective communication of agricultural biotechnology.

“Your work can empower our citizens to embrace and appreciate the potentials of biotechnology in shaping a brighter and sustainable future for our nation.

“Support and communicate Agricultural Biotechnology today and food security will be assured”, he added.

Meanwhile, speaking on the sidelines of the workshop, the Director, Agric Biotech Department, NABDA, and Country Coordinator of Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) in Africa, Dr Rose Gidado, said, “We have to bring in because the editors also need to understand this technology that this technology is to help humanity is meant to improve the lives of farmers, talking about agricultural biotechnology, in the use of biotechnology in agriculture.

“If it doesn’t impact on the farmers then we haven’t done anything. So it is meant to improve the life of the farmers through higher yields from the crops they have planted.

“So, we have to tell the stories to the editors, they have to understand that the world’s population is growing geometrically and we have to feed this teeming population and provide food for them, and in years to come if we don’t do it we will be out of food.”

However, she appealed to both editors and reporters to breakdown what she called scientific jargons for proper understanding and action by farmers in adopting biotechnology, therefore, said the workshop is to update them on the technology via the workshop.

According to her, the conventional technology is not helping in food production as expected due to the challenges affecting food production and security, hence the use of science.

Meanwhile, she (Gidado) rated and scored media reportage on biotechnology very high, and commended the penetration of media activities on agricultural biotechnology.

“I rate the media so high and the media has actually helped us. You have helped us and we pray that our friendship continues.

“And if not for you BT Cowpea wouldn’t have be off-taken by the people, everybody is looking for the seeds, and also the BT Cotton is also off-taken, the rating is very high.

“I am so impressed and happy with you, and I know that the editors will do the same once they understand, and some times is lack of information and that is why the technology is being stigmatized, and that stigmatization is not good for us, we have to remove it but it’s with time and better understanding.”

Also, the Managing Editor, Northern Operations of The Nation Newspaper, Yusuf Ali, appreciated the OFAB in Africa, for organizing the workshop.

Ali said the workshop had cleared his bias he came with to the workshop, therefore said more space and time will be given to drive information dissemination on agricultural biotechnology.

“Well, I came in to this workshop with a bias, I have never been a believer in biotech products. I used to see biotech as bad as tempting God but coming here I have a different concept, and I know that the way to go is biotechnology.

“If we want to increase our yield, is to embrace biotechnology. Even our aging farming population, we can bridge that age gap with biotechnology.

“So, it is a good thing, and my appeal to Nigerians is that biotech products can achieve and I am a convert too, and I am happy that I came for this workshop, my perception has changed.

“The challenge I am throwing to the editors is that first of all we should educate the masses, farmers, and even entrepreneurs to appreciate biotechnology because is the way to go.

He also added that, “If we are talking about millennial age, the best way we can catch up with the rest of the world is to embrace biotechnology.”