My appointees eminently qualified to serve – Adeleke to APC

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that all his appointed Commissioners and board chairmen were eminently qualified to hold political appointments.

Responding to issues raised by opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress questioning the quality of persons appointed by the governor into his cabinet and state boards.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Friday, the governor stated that the APC’s frequent and illogical attack on the governor’s appointees is a reflection of the division crisis that has engulfed the party.

It reads; “The frequent illogical attacks on appointees of Governor Ademola Adeleke by the Osun APC is a reflection of an APC that is battered and factionalised beyond repairs and grappling with every straw to reassert lost relevance and acceptability among the good people of Osun State.

“The newly appointed Commissioners have resumed duty at their various ministries and have already launched out to deliver on the five-point agenda. Across the state, each federal constituency hosted inauguration parties to pray for and honour the nominees who emerged through the stakeholders’ decision-making process.

“The Commissioners and Chairmen of boards are eminently qualified in all ramifications and they are poised to deliver on good governance.

“The nominees of APC in the last government performed woefully and ran the state aground. The people voted Osun APC out because of inept lackluster performance. The state has changed for the better under the PDP and Governor Adeleke.

“We need no tutorial from a party that lost four consecutive elections due to bad performance in office. Osun APC should face its escalating factional crisis which is worsening by the day”.