‘Muscle still dey show’, Nigerians react as Bobrisky flaunts new body after BBL surgery

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has come under fire for showing off his surgically enhanced body.

In a video he shared on his Instagram account, Bobrisky could be seen flaunting his new body particularly his butt where he had just gone undergone the BBL surgery.

Reacting, some Nigerians said he still looks like a man as his muscles are showing.

Others took a swipe at him, questioning the rationale behind his decision to go under the knife.

@syllabus_autos: senior man why are you doing this to yourself

@activeola: when time reach you go off this yansh way you wear

@rahmon_dhano: Why female go get muscle

@glowree24: wetin be this? The masculine hand still dey show ooo

@keen_melly: you go work body tire, explain tire

@lio_zalaka: you definitely need your mental health checked

@ade_batty: this man no get sense