Moussa Diaby declines Ronaldo’s Al Nassr link up, set for Aston Villa medical

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Bayer Leverkusen winger, Moussa Diaby has rejected the opportunity to play with Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabia club, Al Nassr by opting to sign for English side, Aston Villa.

The France winger snubbed a huge offer from Al Nassr to join Unai Emery’s side in a deal worth £50m.

The 24-year-old is set to undergo a medical at Villa Park and he becomes Villa’s third major summer signing after Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres.

Bayer Leverkusen initially rejected an opening offer of £30million plus add-ons and were told to present an offer in excess of £50m.

Diaby has scored 32 goals in 125 appearances for the Bundesliga club and has been stellar since joining the side from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. He has also represented France ten times at senior level.