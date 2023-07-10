Messi made an era – Casemiro

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Brazil and Manchester United midfielder, Casemiro has eulogized and paid a glowing tribute to Lionel Messi, adding that football lovers would love the Argentine for being a very competitive player.

Casemiro, 31 and Lionel Messi, 36 competed for six years representing Spanish La Liga giants–Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Casemiro showered encomiums on Lionel Messi albeit the fierce rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona especially during El Classico.

He told Luiz Castro, via Albiceleste Talk, “Messi made an era and he was always competitive with Barcelona and Argentina and there was no way out.”

The midfielder also noted that it was a pleasure to play against Messi and every football fan would be a fan of the 7-time Ballon D’or winner.

Casemiro expressed his admiration for Messi and added: “Whoever loves football will love Messi. It was a pleasure to play against him.”

“He is someone who needs no comment you can only admire.”