Max Air resumes operation

By Prince Okafor

Following two weeks of suspension by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, over safety concerns, the Management of Max Air Limited is set to resume its domestic flight operations.

The airline in a statement on assured its passengers that the safety issues raised had been addressed.

The statement reads: “Max Air Limited is pleased to announce the resumption of domestic flight operations from Sunday, July 30, 2023, following a temporary suspension due to safety concerns.

“We want to express our gratitude to our valued customers for their understanding and patience during this period.

“Safety is at the core of MaxAir Limited’s values, and we take our commitment to passenger safety with the utmost seriousness. After conducting a thorough internal investigation, it was brought to our attention that our operations were impacted by adulterated fuel.

“As a result, we promptly initiated an in-house audit and, in the interest of passenger safety, voluntarily suspended our operations for two days before the intervention of the NCAA.

“We would like to reassure all our passengers that we have been working diligently to address the safety concerns raised during this suspension period.”