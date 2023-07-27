Manchester City legend David Silva retires from football

By Ayobami Okerinde

Manchester City legend David Silva has announced his retirement from football at the age of 37.

The Spaniard was forced to retire after suffering a knee injury.

Silva began his career in his native Spain, in Valencia moving through the ranks to make his debut for the senior side at the age of 20 after spending two seasons on loan at Eibar and Celta Vigo, respectively.

On July 14, 2010, Manchester City announced the signing of David Silva from Valencia going on to make his debut under then-manager Roberto Mancini in the Premier League game against Tottenham on August 14, 2010.

Silva enjoyed trophy-filled years at Manchester City, winning 11 major trophies in 436 appearances.

After 10 years at the club, Silva left Manchester City to join Real Sociedad in the summer of 2020.

Silva posted a video with clips from his early days in football on his Twitter account.

“Today is a sad day for me. Today it is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to.

“Today it is time to say goodbye to my colleagues, who are like family to me. I will miss you very much,” Silva said in his emotional farewell.

Premier League, Manchester City react

The official Premier League account on Twitter said, “An incredible career! Enjoy retirement, David” – @premierleague

Manchester City described him as one of the greatest players in the club’s history and said he “will be remembered as one of the greatest players in City’s history.”

The club celebrated him with a statue outside the Etihad Stadium, along with Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany, for their contributions to the club.

Silva made a total of 869 appearances, 156 goals, 226 assists, and 20 trophies upon retirement from professional football.