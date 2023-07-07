Lawyer drags IG, others to court over illegal detention, demands N10m for damages

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

AN Udu-based Human Rights Lawyer, Ernest Igbighogho Esq has dragged the Inspector General of Police and five others before the Udu High Court over the illegal arrest and detention of his client, William Okoro, demanding N10M as damages.

The lawyer said the suit was consequent upon the illegal arrest and detention of his client without justification over a civil matter.

Igbighogho in Suit No; OUHC/FHR/158/2023 had William Okoro as Applicant while, Chief Luke Djebah, Mr Emmanuel, Inspector Olokpa, Area Commander, Burutu Area Command, AIG Zone 5 and Inspector General of Police as 1-6th Respondents.

The lawyer in the suit is praying to the court for the following orders.

“A DECLARATION that the arrest of the Applicant on the 29th day of June 2023 by the 3rd to 6th Respondents on the prompting of the 1st and 2nd Respondents over a land transaction is unlawful, unconstitutional, illegal and therefore a breach of the Applicant constitutional right to freedom of movement and dignity of the human person.

“AN ORDER of this Honourable court restraining the 3th to 6th Respondents further arresting and or inviting the Applicant over the false complaint of the 1st and 2nd Respondents.

“AN ORDER of this Honourable court compelling the 1st and 2nd Respondent to tender public apology to be publish in two national dailies for breaching the Applicant’s fundamental right to freedom of movement and right to dignity of the human person.

“The sum of N10,000,000.00 (Ten million naira) only as damages against the Respondents jointly and severally for the breached of the Applicant fundamental rights as enshrined in Chapter IV of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and the African Charter on Human and People’s Right.”

The lawyer insists that the fundamental Rights of his client was violated and calls for justice.