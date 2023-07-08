Laurels for Transcorp boss, Owen Omogiafo

By Juliet Ebirim

The President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Transnational Cooperation of Nigeria, Transcorp Group, Dr. Owen Omogiafo, has bagged an award as the All Africa Businesswoman of the Year by the African financial service company, Absa Group Limited at the All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA), in partnership with CNBC Africa.

Dr. Omogiafo, was honoured for her exceptional leadership qualities, unwavering commitment to excellence, and significant contributions to the African business landscape.

With a career spanning several decades, she has led Transcorp Group, with her visionary approach which has resulted in greater heights and pitching the company as one of the successful conglomerates in Nigeria.

Transcorp Group has also experienced substantial expansion and has diversified its portfolio across various sectors by establishing a strong presence in key African markets.

The Harvard trained executive has also been instrumental in promoting inclusive business practices, empowering women leaders, and nurturing entrepreneurial talent across the continent.

Omogiafo joined Transcorp Group in 2018 and became the youngest and first female to occupy the position of President at the conglomerate.