Late Prelate Mbang for burial August 11

The family of prominent religious leader, Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church Nigeria and spiritual father of Akwa Ibom State, His Eminence, Dr. Sunday Mbang has announced his funeral arrangement.

According to the official statement released by the family, Wednesday, 9th of August, 2023 has been fixed as the day of tribute. Tagged, “His life and Time”. The special event will hold at the Emerald event centre, Uyo, by 11 am. As a spiritual father to many, dignitaries across the globe are expected to pay their last tribute to an enigmatic personality who lived a selfless life and impacted many.

Furthermore, Friday, 11th of August, 2023 has been fixed officially for the lying-in-state and funeral service. The lying-in-state will commence by 9 am at His Eminence Mbang Mrethodist Cathedral, Eket while the Funeral service is slated for 11 am.

Mbang died on May, 16th, 2023.