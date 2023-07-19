Land’s basis of wealth creation, but being despised — Pastor Ashimolowo

Guests and participants of the wealth summit, 2023.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The founder, Kingsway International Christian Centre , KICC, Pastor Matthew Ashmolowo, and keynote speaker at the Wealth Summit 2023, has noted that land, which was the baseline of wealth creation, has continued to be underrated.

Speaking at the summit hosted by Pertinence Group, Ashimolowo, the brain behind Makarios Luxury, who spoke on the theme: “The 9Rs of Revolutionary Wealth Creation,” emphasized the importance of integrity, positioning, discipline, technology, and faith in achieving financial success.

His words: “Land is the basis of all wealth, the heritage of the wise, the thrifty and the prudent. It is the silent partner of many thousands of successful men and women, and it grows and increases in value through countless days. Land is the foundation of banks, a producer of food, and the basis of all worth throughout the world. Yet, land appears so common that thousands, unthinking and unknowing, pass it by,” KICC founder explained.

Earlier on, the founders of the Pertinence Group, Sunday Olorunsheyi and Wisdom Ezekiel, stated that the event was to converge attendees to learn invaluable insights about wealth creation, using the boundless opportunities in Lagos, Nigeria, and the world at large.

They added that the success of Wealth Summit 2023 served as a testament to Pertinence Group’s unwavering dedication to empowering individuals with the knowledge and resources required to achieve financial prosperity.

Meanwhile, the second keynote speaker, Dr. Emmanuel, an entrepreneur and real estate expert, spoke on: “The Importance of Networking and Collaboration in Wealth Creation.” He stressed that “there are no generational curses, but consequences for generational choices.”

The summit had activities such as an ‘Investors Breakfast; exhibition, including cultural and dance performances. Other programmes at the event were the unveiling of the book ‘ The Real Money of Lagos,’ authored by Pertinence directors; and a raffle draw session that saw investors walk away with remarkable prizes that included: cash gifts, a coveted plot of land, and an all-expense-paid trip to Qatar among others.