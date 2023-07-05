Lagos Eze Ndigbo’s trial begins today

LAGOS—A Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, has adjourned till today, to commence the trial of one Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, Lagos, Frederick Nwajagu, for alleged terrorism.

Trial judge, Justice Yetunde Adesanya, adjourned the matter, following the absence of Nwajagu’s counsel.

Nwajagu, 67, was arrested in April by the Department of State Services, DSS, over an alleged threat to

invite members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to Lagos to secure the property of Igbos in the state.

He was arraigned on May 9 on a nine-count charge bordering on the alleged offence in a suit marked LD/21505C/2023.

At the hearing in the matter, yesterday, the prosecution counsel announced his presence but there was no legal representative for the defendant.

When asked by the court about his counsel, Nwajagu said he was surprised about the absence, adding that the lawyer promised to be in court alongside his junior.