Lagos businessman decries power outage, infrastructure deficit in 1004 estate

Chief Emeka Agba, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AgbaGold Nigeria Limited has decried the state of power outage and infrastructure deficit in the 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In a press briefing at his corporate office in the estate, the businessman lamented that his electricity was disconnected even though he had paid his service charge, adding that since the disconnection no explanation had been given and that his electricity had not been reconnected.

According to him, “I came to the office last week only to discover that my light had been disconnected. There was light in the pre-paid meter, but for some reason, it was not supplying current. I called one of the estate’s electricians who told me that my meter had been disconnected by the Operations Manager for the estate”.

Chief Agba said the power outage in his office has affected his business running into millions of dollars, as he could not do anything in the office. He noted that he had called the estate’s chairman, to inform her of the development but nothing was done.

“I have also called the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the estate who promised to get back to me but has not done so. This is affecting my business no doubt. I have foreign business partners who I make Zoom calls and video calls with as part of our business support, but we are unable to meet the needs of our various customers.”