Kyari steps in, as APC confirms Adamu resignation

Sen. Abubakar Kyari, the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Party (APC) has taken over the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party following the purported resignation of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s National Chairman.

The development confirmed the widely reported resignation of Adamu at the weekend, who was said to have tendered his resignation letter to Sen. Iyola Omisore, the party’s National Secretary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)) reports that around 10:40 a.m on Monday, Kyari led a team of seven other members of the APC NWC to a meeting in his office.

NAN observed that the official car of the Deputy National Chairman was parked in the slot reserved for Adamu, the party’s National Chairman.

Kyari came in with the Deputy National Chairman (South) Emma Enukwu, National Vice-Chairman (North West) Salihu Lukman, National Vice-Chairman (North East) Salihu Mustapha and National Vice-Chairman (North Central) Muazu Bawa.

Also with him were National Vice-Chairman (South West) Issacs Kekemeke; National Vice-Chairman (South East) Ejoroma Arodiogu and the party’s Deputy National Secretary, Mr Festus Fuanter.

Security around the party’s National Secretariat located on Blantyre Street in Wuse two Abuja, had been beefed-up, as those driving into the street were subjected to checks while passers-by were also stopped for questioning.

The party’s NWC is currently in a meeting at the time of this report