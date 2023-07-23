Knock until the door opens

By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, we are still in the month of perfection. Perfection in simple meaning is “ the state of being without a flaw or defect”.

That is in the physical sense but when we refer to perfection in the spiritual sense, it could be described as a condition in which whatever makes a person unfulfilled in removed permanently. Or better put, a situation where the burden in one’s life is terminated by Divine intervention.

It can also be described as that situation in which a person is made whole.

An example is found in the story of the woman with the issue of blood.

Our reference is Mark 5 vs. 28-35 ( KJV). “ For she said, If I may touch but his clothes, I shall be whole.

And straightway the fountain of her blood was dried up; and she felt in her body that she was healed of that plague.

And Jesus, immediately knowing in himself that virtue had gone out of him; turned him about in the press, and said, Who touched my clothes?

And his disciples said unto him, Thou seest the multitude thronging thee, and sayest thou, Who touched me?

And he looked round about to see her that had done this thing.

But the woman fearing and trembling, knowing what was done in her, came and fell down before him, and told him all the truth.

And he said unto her, Daughter, they faith hath made thee whole; go in peace, and be whole of thy plague”.

She got an immediate miracle. The burden in her life was lifted.

That day was her day of perfection.

In her case, Jesus didn’t visit her. She decided to visit Jesus unannounced by touching his clothes. She did so with faith.

In the same way, we can attract amazing miracles when we walk with the LORD and allow his fear to guide our steps in life.

Another way to be made perfect in this month of perfection is quality offering or worship to God.

Giving your best to the Lord is a key to an amazing miracle.

This is another way of visiting the Lord.

Since you cannot see God physically, worship God regularly with praises and give special offerings. With these you are knocking at his door. When the door opens, a harvest of miracles would be your portion.

How do I know this?

Luke 1 vs.5 -14 gives us the full story but we shall consider only a few verses to make our point.

Verses 5-7: “ There was in the days of Herod, the king of Judaea, a certain priest named Zacharias, of the course of Abia: and his wife was of the daughters of Aaron, and her name was Elisabeth.

And they were both righteous before God, walking in all the commandments and ordinances of the Lord blameless.

And they had no child, because that Elisabeth was barren, and they both were now well stricken in years”.

Brethren, even if you have been called barren for over 20 years your case isn’t impossible with God but the question is are you keeping his commandments and ordinances like Zacharias and his wife.?

If you are, then be confident that your miracle is on the way. If you are not keeping the Lord’s commandments, make up your mind to deny yourself some pleasures of life in order to attract the visitation of the LORD.

In most cases, when God visits, he does so unexpectedly but when you are the visitor, it is a conscious effort on your part that makes you the Lord’s visitor.

Verses 11-14 of Luke 1: “ And there appeared unto him an angel of the Lord standing on the right side of the altar of incense.

And when Zacharias saw him, he was troubled, and fear fell upon him.

But the angel said unto him Fear not, Zacharias: for thy prayer is heard; and thy wife Elisabeth shall bear thee a son, and thou shalt call his name John.

And thou shalt have joy and gladness; and many shall rejoice at his birth”.

Brethren, the angel came unannounced. When God visits, he visits unannounced and when he does, you are made perfect. However, one of the conditions for the Lord to visit you and remove whatever is a burden in your life is that you obey his laws.

When you visit, it is planned. Your visit is usually a deliberate effort. When you begin to worship God with Praises and Worship, when you give quality offering, you are knocking at the Lord’s door for blessings.

Since you are human, you may have to knock continuously even as you walk according to his commandments. A knock may not be enough.

We are told in Matthew 7 vs. 7-8: “ Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you:

Only a visitor knocks at the door of the host. So, you too can visit the Lord and when the door opens, your joy begins. You cannot knock at the Lord’s door as a Christian and get nothing.

The merciful God will surely surprise you with blessings when you knock at his door.

Have you forgotten that Jesus is the Door? John 10 vs. 9 confirms: “ I am the door: by me if any man enter in, he shall be saved, and shall go in and out, and find pasture”.

Jesus gives attention to those who cry to him. He did it before, he still does it now.

Brethren the point is , it does not matter what your challenge or challenges are, you just have to keep knocking at the door until it opens. When it opens, you become an overcomer.

If you chose to be visited, then go on doing things that please the Lord. Be committed, be loyal, and be faithful to the things of the Lord.

The Lord Jesus said, in John 15 vs. 7 : “ If ye abide in me, and my words abide in you, ye shall ask what ye will, and it shall be done unto you”.

So, go ahead and do his will and you will get what you want.

If yours is delay in child- bearing, always remember that it didn’t start with you. If Sarah, Hannah and Rachael had their break through, you too can have a break through.

Resist the temptation to be drawn away from God to engage in ungodly acts like adultery or idol worship. Such ungodly steps may delay your miracle or block it for forever.

As you worship the Lord daily with praises, your focus would shift from the challenge. You will begin to experience the joy of the Lord and with this , the Lord’s visitation is imminent.

Dear Sister and Brothers in Christ, stop considering yourself “ too old”.

Many women have conceived long after the menopausal age of 45.

In other words, it doesn’t matter if you are over 45.

When God visits, even your doctors would be surprised.

A certain woman that had been written off medically, suddenly conceived and she didn’t know it was pregnancy because she monthly period had ceased.

When she began to feel unwell with malaria symptoms, her friend advised her to have a pregnancy test.

She doubted herself, saying, “ how can?”. All the same she went for the test and behold it was positive.

Her “ how can?” became God can.

Everyone knew that she was pregnant and the woman at the age of 54 gave birth to a baby girl.

Brethren, it’s either you work towards the Lord’s visitation asking for his mercy as you do so, or you decided to be the visitor to knock at the Lord’s door.

In both cases, you must be prepared to deny yourself some pleasures of life so that you testify to a miracle.

The Lord reigns!