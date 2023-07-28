Kizz Daniel finally drops another banger ‘ Maverick’

By Benjamin Njoku

Multiple award-winning singer Kizz Daniel has dropped yet another masterpiece, “Maverick,” setting the music world abuzz with excitement.

‘Maverick’ is coming after the waves by the singer’s two smash hit singles, “Buga” and ‘Cough.’

The album showcases Kizz Daniel’s unparalleled talent, innovative sound, and daring spirit, taking listeners on a musical journey beyond boundaries.

“Maverick” encapsulates Kizz Daniel’s evolution as an artist, pushing the envelope of creativity.

The album’s tracks feature infectious hooks and thought-provoking lyrics, inviting listeners to join Kizz Daniel on a deeply personal and mature musical journey.

Kizz Daniel bares his soul, offering a piece of himself that he has kept hidden for some time.

The singer elaborates, “Recently, I’ve been trying a more dilute version of Vado just to appease the fans, but this time around, I just decided to go hard.”

Showcasing his ability to merge his artistry with diverse talents, “Maverick” boasts a star-studded lineup of collaborations with international and local musical heavyweights, adding a unique flair to each track.

On the inspiration behind the album’s title, Kizz Daniel explains, “Maverick is just basically someone that sticks out, someone that doesn’t go with the norms, someone that goes their own way, and I have always seen myself as a maverick from the onset. I feel I’ve been shying away from embracing it, so I’ve decided to embrace it, and that is why I went for the title Maverick.”

“Maverick” delves into themes of love, growth, emotion, resilience, and introspection, inviting listeners to join Kizz Daniel on a deeply personal and mature musical journey. The album, which dropped yesterday, is currently available on all major streaming platforms, bringing the world together through the language of music.