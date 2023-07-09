Katsina govt to demolish buildings on waterways

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Government has given directives for buildings standing on waterways in the state to be demolished as part of measures to avoid a repeat of the flood menace experienced on the state recently.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Hon. Faruq Jobe gave the directive to the state’s Urban and Regional Planning Board (URPB) shortly after visiting some of the areas affected by flood in the state capital.

Jobe blamed the recent flood that caused havoc in the state capital on buildings erected on waterways as well as the indiscriminate dumping of waste materials in drainages.

Consequently, starting from the state capital, the URPB are to identify and pull down every structures standing on waterways to curtail flood menace in the state.

Jobe said: “We have ordered the state Urban and Regional Planning Board to demolish all houses and other structures built on waterways in the affected communities to allow free flow of water.

“So, the URPB will go and sit down with those affected and develop a plan that will pave the way for the immediate reconstruction of water channels blocked by illegal structures to prevent flooding in the state.”

The Katsina Deputy Governor also disclosed that the state government has already embarked on the expansion and rehabilitation of drainages in the state to further arrest the ugly trend.

Meanwhile, Jobe said the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has commenced assessment of the immediate needs of the recent flood victims to enable the government assist them with relief materials.