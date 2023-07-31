Katsina Govt to create Ministry of Internal Security

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Government has disclosed that plans are underway to create a Ministry of Internal Security to focus on tackling the security challenges bedeviling the state.

Governor Dikko Umar Radda made this known when he received those who defected from the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP into the ruling All Progressives Congress at the state government house yesterday. The defectors consist of all the executives of the opposition New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, and their supporters from the three Senatorial Zones of the State, were led to the state government house by Senator Abdu Yandoma.

Radda who use the opportunity to appeal to citizens in Katsina State to cooperate and support his administration, stressed that his government will not relent in proffering a lasting solution to the security challenges in the state.

On the purported executive order to restrict movement of commercial motorcycles and KEKE NAPEPs in the State, the Katsina Governor said it is not in any way intended to victimize anybody, but to check banditry in Katsina.

Governor Radda, therefore advised that motorists and commercial KEKE NAPEP operators who are yet to register their vehicles and tricycles to do so within the three weeks’ grace window.

Governor Radda stressed that his administration would not fold its arms and watch bandits continue killing innocent citizens. To that effect, he said plans are also underway to recruit more young men from the frontline local government areas facing security challenges, to support security personnel in their areas as armed vigilantes. This, he said, was in realization of inadequate number of security officers and men operating in the State.