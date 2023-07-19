Kate Henshaw turns 52, says ‘I’m my only competition’

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has said she is her only competition as she turns 52.

The actress took to her social media account to celebrate her 52nd birthday in style.

Sharing a series of stunning photos from her birthday shoot, the fitness enthusiast expressed gratitude to God for preservation.

Captioning her first post, she wrote, “Committed to a lifestyle of total wellness. Body, mind & spirit. She is a warrior, undaunted, unrelenting.

“I will not be silent. As long as I am breathing, I will always worship my God and King!

“He kept me till this day, and I am standing here ONLY because He made a way.

Her second photo slides read: “2. FAB KB…Style is what I make of it….

“I am not under any pressure to follow trends just because…

“I have come to own who I am, and the grace of God upon me has led me to a place of contentment.

“I am my only competition… I am grateful and loving life at 100 daily…

While the third was captioned “3. FUN K8…Definitely one to laugh till tears roll down my eyes and my veins pop in my neck…

“It’s from deep within me.. It comes without caring who sees or not.. It’s what brightens me from the inside out.

“God has made me laugh in spite of it all, ups n downs, lows & highs.

“He will make it remain till I leave this world, and nothing, no one will take it away.”