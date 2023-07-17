Kano Assembly okays Gov Abba’s request to appoint 25 Special Advisers

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State House of Assembly has on Monday okayed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s request to appoint 25 more special advisers.

The assembly in it’s plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Rt Hon Ismail Jibrin Falgore approved for the appointment of the Special Advisers following a letter transmitted to the House by the Governor.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Uba Abdullahi said the assembly okayed the request after a motion was moved by the Majority Leader, Hon Lawan Husaini Dala and was seconded by another member.

According to the statement, “Similarly, in today’s plenary session, the House had observed a valedictory session for the repose of the soul of the former Speaker Rt Hon Yusuf Abdullahi Falgore who passed away yesterday and pray to Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala to grant his soul Jannatul Firdausi.

“In the same vein the House extended their condolence to the families of Professor Abubakar Imam Galadanci and that of Hon Sani Kanti Ranka a Chairman of Bebeji local government for the reposed of their souls in Jannatul Firdausi and the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss

“Later the Honorable members paid a condolence visit to the family of the former Speaker Rt Hon Yusuf Abdullahi Falgore at his resident where they offered prayers for the deceased,” the statement reads.

The House however adjourned it sitting to Wednesday 19th July, 2023 in a motion moved by the Majority Leader Hon Lawan Husaini Dala and was seconded by the Hon Sule Shuwaki member representing Tudun Wada Constituency.