Tobi Amusan wins 100m hurdles at Silesia Diamond League, sets new record

By Efosa Taiwo

World Record holder, Tobi Amusan has won the Silesia Diamond League Women’s 100m Hurdles, breaking meet record after finishing the race at 12.34 seconds.

American Kendra Harrison came a close second after Amusan caught up with her in a nail-biting race to the finish line.

Newly crowned US champion Nia Ali came third in 12.38s while Jamaican champion Megan Tapper finished fourth ahead of her compatriot Danielle Williams in fifth.

It was the fastest time this season for the Nigeria sprint icon, equalling Jasmine Camacho-Quinn’s MR.

The record catapults her to the top of the Diamond League standings where she is seven points ahead of Camacho-Quinn, who for the first time, didn’t feature in a Diamond League meet this season.

Recall Amusan recently won the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm which makes her victory in Silesia, her second consecutive Diamond League win this season as she continues her build-up to a third successful title defense.