Just in: Tinubu, Anyim, Metuh meet in Aso Rock

President Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Chief Pius Anyim and a one time spokesman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olisa Metuh at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Both Anyim and Metuh, who was a former national Publicity Secretary of the PDP, arrived together at about 1:30pm and went straight to the President office.

Recall that Metuh recently announced his retirement from active politics as well as his resignation from the PDP.

The meeting coincides the period President Tinubu is about to submit list of ministerial nominees to the senate for screening.

Anyim served as the SGF to the President under the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

He was also a presidential aspirant on the PDP platform.