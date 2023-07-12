Jihadists from Niger, Mali, Libya imposing tax on Sokoto farmers – Rep Yakubu 

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Member of the House of Representatives representing Tangaza/Gudu Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, Hon. Sani Yakubu has raised alarm, saying that jihadists from Niger, Mali and Libya and the local bandits operating in Tangaza Local Government of the State have imposed tax on their farmers.

Yakubu made the disclosure while presenting a motion at Wednesday plenary.

He said that Tangaza/Gudu Federal Constituency was surrounded by two forests; Tsauna Forest that stretches over to Gwadabawa, Illela and Niger Republic and Kuyan Bana Forest which also stretches to Gudu and Niger Republic.

Revealing that the terrorists within the areas have joined forces, Yakubu said that they have apparently vowed to make life difficult for the people who are predominantly farmers.

He said: “The two forests house two terrorist groups, the Lakurawa who claimed to be jihadists from Niger, Mali and Libya and the local Bandits terrorising the area.

“The two used to be sworn enemies, but have now joined forces, making it more difficult for the deployed security operatives to address the insecurity in the general area.

“After the deadly act, the terrorist launched another attack to prevent people from giving their loved ones a befitting burial.

“The people of the area are predominantly farmers and cattle rearers and terrorists have vowed to stop this year’s farming activities if the communities refuse to pay tax if this threat is allowed, it will seriously affect the national food security if adequate measures are not put in place”.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the military to deploy more personnel and hardwares to comb the forests to flush out criminals.

It further asked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to the victims of the unfortunate attack.