I’ve no regrets on demolition, says Kano Gov

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has said that he has no regrets regarding the demolition exercises and the recovery of public property embarked upon by his administration.

Governor Yusuf said this while receiving the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, with district heads and members of the emirate council who paid him a Sallah homage at the government house as part of the Eid Kabir celebrations.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Hisham Habib, the governor explained the reasons behind the demolition exercises and the recovery of public properties that were illegally sold or allocated by the previous administration to individuals and cronies.

“Your Highness, it is important for the emirate council to note that we embarked on the demolition exercise to reclaim public properties that were illegally acquired, and we will ensure that all such properties are restored for the benefit of the good people of Kano,” he said.

Governor Yusuf expressed his appreciation to the Emir and members of the emirate council for their visit, which was the first of its kind since he assumed office.

He highlighted the achievements of his administration in the past 31 days which included paying NECO fees for 55,000 secondary school students amounting to 1.5 billion naira, restoring street lights, and reducing cases of phone theft in Kano metropolis.

Other achievements mentioned by the Governor included resuming the screening process for awarding foreign scholarships to Kano indigenes with first-class degrees, ensuring prompt payment of salaries and pensions, and the evacuation of thousands of tons of refuse in the metropolis.

Earlier, the Emir stated that the visit was to celebrate Eid Kabir with the Governor and assured him of his readiness to offer advice that would be of importance to the development of the state.

He also called on the government and well-to-do individuals to assist the less privileged in mitigating the effects of fuel subsidy removal.