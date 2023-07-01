It’s time for God’s perfection, By Funmi Komolafe

Congratulations! You made it to the seventh month, the month of perfection.

Let’s start by showing appreciation to the Almighty God that has seen us through the first six months of the year. Glory be to Jesus.

We need not go into events of the last six months . That we are alive is a testimony to the mercy of God.

Welcome to the month of perfection. Sure you have had many Pastors and Women of God tag July the month of perfection. Have you asked yourself why? Some events in the Holy Bible give us some explanation.

You may be familiar with the story of Elijah and Ahab and the call for rain to fall .

Our reference is found in 1st Kings 18 vs. 42-45( KJV) : “ So Ahab went up to eat and to drink. And Elijah went up to the Carmel; and he cast himself down upon the earth, and put his face between his knees.

And said to his servant, Go up now, look toward the sea. And he went up, and looked, and said, There is nothing. And he said, Go again seven times.

And it came to pass at the seventh time, that he said, Behold, there ariseth a little cloud of the sea, like a man’s hand. And he said, Go up, say unto Ahab, Prepare thy chariot, and get thee down, that the rain stop thee not.

And it came to pass in the mean while, that the heaven was black with clouds and wind, and there was a great rain. And Ahab rode, and went to Jezereel”.

Before this great rain fall there had been no rain for three years. Elijah had placed a curse on the land.

According to 1st Kings 17 vs.1 “ And Elijah the Tishbite, who was of the inhabitants of Gilead, said unto Ahab, As the LORD God of Israel liveth, before whom I stand, there shall not be dew or rain these years, but according to my word’.

Brethren, let’s have a deeper reflection on what happened here as it relates to marital life.

Elijah placed a curse that stopped rain and he said, rain would not come except by his word on the authority of the Living God.

So dryness came.

A woman may be having her monthly cycle regularly but her home would still be dry because there are no children in her home. Such a woman would keep on trying to conceive. Either naturally or through artificial insemination or other means of medically assisted forms of reproduction.

In the passage above, it was not until the seventh time of looking out that a cloud was seen. Brethren, what this tells us is that when dealing with God, you need to be patient. You need not waver , you need to be steadfast.

Dear sister, it is true that six months have gone by but you need to remain hopeful. Elijah would not have asked him to keep looking out until seventh time if he wasn’t hopeful.

The cloud of rain was seen the seventh time.

Brethren, this is the seventh month, the cloud of God will load for you in Jesus name.

When the rain poured according to the word of Elijah, it was a great rain.

For a couple waiting on the Lord for children, when the woman is confirmed pregnant, her cloud is seen. When she puts to bed, there is an over flow of joy .

I pray for someone reading this, whatever has been dry in your life, that has kept you stagnant, will receive the touch of God and your will experience abundance in Jesus name.

Fear not, you are also in the seventh month, expect a grate miracle.

Is your case that of fibroid making you to have miscarriage, take spiritual and physical steps and the obstacle would be removed in Jesus name. Fibroid is not permitted to remain in your body because your body is the temple of God.

Kick it out with prayer.

The word of the Lord tells us of what Jesus said to his disciples in Matthew 15 vs. 13: “ But he answered and said, Every plant, which my heavenly Father hath not planted, shall be rooted up”.

In the name of Jesus, Fibroid would be rooted out your body.

Brethren, you need to humble yourself with prayer, fasting and thanksgiving.

I do not know what troubles you. It could be health challenges, stagnation, loneliness, barrenness or any other issue.

What ever troubles you has an expiry date if only you remain steadfast in the Lord.

Psalm 138 vs. 7&8 states: “ Though I walk in the midst of trouble, thou wilt revive me: thou shalt stretch forth thine hand against the wrath of mine enemies, and thy right hand shall save me.

The LORD will perfect that which concerneth me: thy mercy, O LORD, endureth for ever: forsake not the works of thine own hands”.

It also means that God is ever ready to help you.

Your worry does not glorify God.

Our Father in heaven wants his plan for our lives to be fulfilled.

Brethren, you are now in the month of perfection.

What do you want the LORD to make perfect in your life?. You need to identify what you want made perfect and begin to call on the Lord reminding Him of his promise to perfect all that concerns you.

When God visits you, everything will be made perfect. Perhaps doctors have told your husband that he cannot father a child. Or you have been told that your eggs are to weak to be fertilized. Issues like these are human report . The Doctor of doctors, Master Jesus can perfect all that concerns you and you will testify to joy overflow.

A couple was given this report a few years back. When they left the doctor, they both went for surgery to make perfect what the doctor described as imperfect in their reproductive system.

The surgery did not make the woman pregnant but her prayer to God did.

She not only had a son, within two years, she gave birth to a set of twins.

This was possible for the couple called barren because our God that makes things perfect had stepped in.

It doesn’t matter what name the challenge in your life is called, in this month of perfection, an end would come to that challenge in Jesus name.

Romans 15 vs. 13 tells us : Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.

May your faith be lifted by the Holy Ghost in Jesus name.

Brethren, when God steps in, the womb that has been shedding blood every month will receive power and it will carry a baby to full term in Jesus name.

Be strong in the LORD, claim your perfection in Christ Jesus. As stated in Romans 8 vs. 28: “ And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose”.

A part of His purpose for you is to reproduce you kind. That is to bear children.

Since His word never fails, hold on to the Word and pray as many times as you can.

The delay you are going through is not a denial once you remain with Christ.

In this month of perfection, strive to perfect your relationship with God and the Lord will perfect all that concerns you.

Irrespective of the challenge, continue to hold on to the LORD and you will laugh last in Jesus name.

May the blessings of God fill your life in this month of perfection.

Shalom!