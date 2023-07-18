IPMAN faults N200,000 extortion allegation against drivers’ union

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN)

By Obas Esiedesa

The Independent Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has faulted allegation that the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, was extorting N200,000 from its members.

IPMAN in a statement by its National Secretary, John Kekeocha described the allegation as false, explaining that it was aware of the statutory monies given to drivers as dispatches, where loading expenses are done.

A faction of the association had last week accused the PTD, a branch of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, of illegally imposing the levy on its members.

It alleged that the PTD had exhibited an act of sabotage on premium motor spirit distribution by levying IPMAN members N23,000 for each truck loaded at the depots.

But IPMAN in a statement noted that “this is mutual and has not raised eyebrows in our relationship with the PTD/NUPENG”.

The oil marketers added that “We are pained by the false allegations and therefore chose to come out to debunk it comprehensively.

It will be injudicious to mislead the public with your unguided and baseless allegations and we keep quiet over it. But be you of note that he who goes to equity must go with clean hands”.

Chief Kekeocha stated that the national executive committee of IPMAN led by Alhaji Debo Ahmed viewed the allegation as misleading and “does not hold water as no such money is paid as alleged”.

IPMAN therefore urged its members to jettison any call for a strike action stressing that the leadership has always frowned at sharp practices and illegalities.

“This is why over time the issue of petroleum products diversion is but a thing of the past. This is not to say that there are not still some bad eggs and if you engage in it and you paid the cost doesn’t mean you have to smear the image of the union in a bad light.

“Marketers are therefore implored to go about their normal businesses and shun this type of distraction at this time which could be a fabrication of some individuals to put spanners in the smooth running the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

While calling on security agencies to arrest and prosecute anyone who wants to disrupt the distribution chain of petroleum products, IPMAN urged the Federal Government to grant import licences to its members to enable them bring in products into the country.