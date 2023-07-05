Inter announce contract extensions for Bastoni, Calhanoglu

Inter Milan announced on Wednesday contract extensions for Alessandro Bastoni and Hakan Calhanoglu, two key players in the Serie A club’s run to last season’s Champions League final.

In two short separate statements, Inter said that Turkey captain Calhanoglu, 29, had signed a new deal until 2027 while defender Bastoni had extended his contract to the following year.

Italian media report that Bastoni has increased his salary to 5.5 million euros ($6 million) a season.

Calhanoglu moved to Inter from local rivals AC Milan as a free agent two years ago and starred in midfield last term, with six goals and three assists in 49 appearances over all competitions.

Italy international Bastoni, 24, has become a fixture on the left side of Inter’s three-man central defence and played 46 times in an eventful campaign.

Inter, who have signed France forward Marcus Thuram and Davide Frattesi this summer, finished third in Serie A and some 18 points behind champions Napoli.

However they took part in a thrilling Champions League campaign, thumping Milan in the last four before being narrowly defeated by Manchester City in Istanbul.