Insurers kick-off campaign for third-party motor insurance

By Rosemary Iwunze

The Insurers Committee of the insurance industry has commenced publicity campaign for the new premium rates for third party motor insurances.

The campaign is driven by the slogan ‘Small Premium, Big Coverage’ in five languages of Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Pidgin and English to reach every segment of the population seamlessly.

Speaking to journalist during the launch of the campaign at the Nigerian Insurers Association, NIA, house in Lagos, Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee of the Insurers Committee, Mr. Akinjide Orimolade, said the campaign is to position the insurance market in a positive way before the insuring public in terms of the new rates.

Orimolade said: “Insurance companies have since commenced implementation of the new rates and consumer education continues to dominate discussions at various fora. “It is in response to the plethora of questions and enquiries received from our clients that the Insurers Committee through its Publicity sub-committee decided to embark on this short but eventful campaign to shed more light on the new rates and generally improve insurance uptake among the citizens.”