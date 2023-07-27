Insurance industry practitioners to get recognition

•Targets PoS agents group

By Rosemary Iwunze

Activities are underway to expand the scope of recognitions of outstanding insurance practitioners at the 2023 edition of the Almond Insurance Industry Awards & Consumers’ Nite.

The annual event that brings insurance elites together is aimed at rewarding the “Can do Spirit” of the men and women in the various arms of the industry.

According to the organisers, for the first time since the awards was instituted by Almond Productions Limited, every arm of the industry will be covered in twelve awards categories.

To ensure the integrity and transparency of the awards, the organisers have assembled the industry professionals who have served in various capacities within and outside the country as the Awards Panel of Judges.

They include Ms. Prisca Soares, the immediate past Secretary General of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO), who is the Chairman of the panel; Dr. Jide Fadun, Risk Management and Insurance Specialist, Senior Lecturer, Department of Actuarial Science and Insurance of University of Lagos; Mrs. Funmi Omokhodion, Reinsurance Specialist and former Regional Director, West Africa Region Office, Africa Reinsurance Corporation (2017-2020); Mr. Obinna Chilekezie, Insurance Expert/Researcher as well as one time Head of Research and Statistics, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA); and Mr. Obashola Alo, Group Head Financial Risk/Insurance, Dangote Group.