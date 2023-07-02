Imo: Sacking of Achonu, LP legal team working for INEC recognition of Ukaegbu – State chairman

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state Labour Party, LP, leadership loyal to Apapa Lamidi, on Sunday, disclosed that the party’s legal team has commenced the process of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, recognizing Joseph Ikechukwu Ukaegbu, as the authentic Imo LP governorship candidate, following the report of the Federal high court, Bayelsa state, sacking Senator Athan Achonu.

The state chairman of LP, Ikechukwu Akujobi, stated this to newsmen in Owerri while speaking on the court judgment said to have invalidated Senator Achonu’s candidature.

When Akujobi was asked what would be the next line of action after the court judgment, whether INEC, would recognize Ukaegbu, as the authentic LP Imo governorship candidate, he said: “Our legal team is on it and working on it. They can give you more details. It is just that our labour party is a beautiful bride everybody is interested in it.”

He continued by saying: “We are here to clarify certain issues and to inform all members of the party, the Obedient family, and all support groups in the state on recent developments in our great party, the Labour Party.

“It is no longer news that a federal high court sitting in Bayelsa state had on Friday, 23rd June 2023, upheld the governorship candidacy of Joseph Ikechukwu Ukaegbu, for the Imo state off-season governorship election call conducted by Bashiru Lamidi Apapa, led NWC, of the party in the state.

“It is no longer news that the same Justice Emmanuel Akko’s court, init ruling, decided as illegal and unlawful, the governorship primaries conducted by the court suspended national chairman of the party Barr. Julius Abure, in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states.

“It is certain that in every contest, there must be a winner and a loser. The judiciary has given victory to both Apapa and Ukaegbu and I do not doubt that they will utilize their victories to expand the coast and fortunes of the party rather than witch-hunting or discriminating against any member of the party.”

Therefore, the LP state chairman called, “All aggrieved members of the party in the state, particularly those who had left the party before now, over perceived injustices against them to come back as the party will properly address their grievances.”