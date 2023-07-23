Imo monarch receives the king of Hi-life

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state chairman of the traditional ruler’s council, Eze Emmanuel Okeke, has received the Life Lager Beer King of Hi-Life, Nwajiaku Umunnakwe at his palace in Owerri, Imo state.

It happened when the life lager team led by the Regional Trade Marketing Manager, Kingsley Okafor, visited the monarch.

The aim of the visit, according to Okafor,

said: “The Life Beer brand is passionate about promoting the cultural heritage of the East because we recognize the significance of cultural preservation in fostering a strong sense of identity and unity. Highlife music is one of the major identities of the Easterners and that is why the brand has continued to nurture local talent into globally recognised musicians.

“Nwajiaku is proud to show us his home and we are honoured to visit HRM Eze Okeke. Life Beer will not stop telling the story of the Igbos – we will keep promoting the values of hard work, brotherhood, tradition, and progress because we are proud of the audacious and resilient spirit of the Easterners.”

Also, Senior Brand Manager, Life Lager Beer, Oluyemi Ekundayo, said: “We are honoured to be here today, embodying the spirit of Turu Ugo Lota’ with Nwajiaku. His achievement has brought pride to his people, and we are confident that he will continue to do them proud.”