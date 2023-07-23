I’m yet to find love after my first love – Ayomide Dawodu

By Ayo Onikoyi

Enterprising Nollywood actress and producer, Ayomide Dawodu has opened up to Potpourri on her love life and relationship status. The indigenous Lagosian told this platform that she is yet to find love after her relationship with her ex hit the rocks in 2018. According to her, it was a blissful love story that had a sad ending yet with a sweet memory to the good.

“It was sweet while it lasted and we created a beautiful son out of it. I was in love, I tried to sit him down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship but he had other ideas. Registry marriage date was picked and didn’t hold. The relationship didn’t work out as we were both pursuing separate lives . The most important issue is the well-being of our son which is paramount. Since the break up, I’ve given love a trial again… and to me, love entails protectiveness , intimacy, passion, commitment, care, closeness, attraction, affection and trust. And all these have happened since then.

The producer of the cinema movie “Single Action” said if anyone thinks she’s searching she would laugh in their face because she has done pretty well on her own and has not been caught by the desperation to remarry.

“As a woman you ought to be strong, self-determined, courageous, hardworking, stand up for yourself no matter where you are , don’t set limits for yourself, the whole world is probably asking you when you’ll get married but that decision is yours. Don’t rush it. Also as an actress , do what is right , put God first in whatever you do… pursue your goals and get it. Be self-determined that you can do it better . Don’t engage in competitions , Do your own things,” she said.

“I want the right man who’s honest , mature , intelligent with a positive attitude, helpful, God-fearing , understanding ,loving and caring,” she added.

Ayomide Dawodu is getting together some scripts to get location soon for another blockbuster movie like “Single Action” which upped the stakes for her in the industry.