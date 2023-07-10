I’m leaving Navy, better, stronger — Vice Admiral Gambo declares

By Evelyn Usman

The Immediate past Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, bowed from the Nigerian Navy, weekend, declaring that he was leaving fulfilled, having attained giant strides in various facets of the Service that made the Nigerian Navy stronger and better than before.

Speaking at the Pulling/Sailing Out Ceremony held at the NNS Quorra parade ground, in Apapa, Lagos . Gambo stated that the Navy made significant improvements in operations, logistics, manpower development and personnel welfare.

In addition, he said great achievements were recorded in anti-Crude Oil Theft, anti-piracy and counterinsurgency operations, as well as fleet renewal and massive infrastructural development among others.

An appraisal of these efforts, according to him, explained the successes attained by the Service, with increasing capacity to project force across the Gulf of Guinea in support of neighbouring countries and international partners.

He appreciated God for a successful Naval career, judging from the fact that some of his professional colleagues according to him , did not have the same opportunity, as they fell along the line of duty while some paid the supreme sacrifice in various campaigns, both at the domestic and international scenes, including ECOMOG, counter-piracy and counter-insurgency operations.

Gambo however , attributed the secrets of the achievements recorded under his watch to teamwork, integrity and professionalism, even as he appreciated former President , Muhamadu Buhari, for finding him worthy of leading the Nigerian Navy, as well as his support and encouragement during his tenure as the CNS.

Gambo, recalled that “Upon my appointment as the CNS about two and a half years ago, I had a vision which is ‘To leverage on all factors of national location, technology, training, teamwork and synergy to re-energise the Nigerian Navy and enhance her as a well-motivated and ready naval force in the discharge of her constitutional mandate and other assigned tasks in fulfilment of national security objectives’. Also derived from this Vision is my Mission, which is “To optimize the deployment of the Nigerian Navy in performance of her constitutional roles and undertaking of assigned tasks while promptly responding with commensurate actions to other emerging national security challenges”. The vision and mission guided us to uphold the strong support and values needed to succeed in our activities and operations.

From l: Wife of Chief of the Naval Staff, Mrs Ogalla; Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; immediate past CNS, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo and his wife, Hajia Aisha Gambo, in a group photophrah at the Pulling / Sailing Out Ceremony in honour of Gambo, at the NNS Quorra Parade Ground, Apapa, Lagos.

“As I bow today, permit me to place it on record that our Navy is stronger and better positioned than ever before to discharge its constitutional roles for our national security and economic prosperity. I, therefore, commend the officers, ratings and civilian staff of our dear Service for their loyalty and dedication, which assisted us to achieve so much. I urge all our personnel to remain steadfast in their service to our fatherland for the overall wellbeing of the Nigerian State”

Present at the Pulling/ Sailing Out ceremony were members of his immediate family, present and past Service Chiefs and senior Military officers, captains of industries, traditional rulers and friends from all walks of life.