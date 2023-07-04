I’ll tackle challenges confronting Ogun Central — Sen Salisu

By Dickson Omobola

lawmaker representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Senator Shuaib Salisu, yesterday, reassured the people of his district that he will not be far from them, and that he would ensure that they get quality representation in the National Assembly.

Salisu made the promise during his victory and inauguration party, held at the Abeokuta Sports Club, where eminent sons and daughters of Egbaland gathered to celebrate with him.

The lawmaker said he is humbled by the trust they have bestowed upon him by coming out to vote massively for him on February 25, 2023, where he emerged victorious.

He said: “This victory is not just mine; it belongs to all of us—the people who believed in a brighter future for Egbaland and our great nation, Nigeria. Throughout my campaign, I witnessed the power of unity, hope, and the spirit of community. We came together, transcending the boundaries of our towns to shape a vision of progress and prosperity for our beloved Senatorial District. I will not disappoint you.

“Together, we will work tirelessly to tackle the challenges that lie ahead and create opportunities for all, irrespective of their background or circumstances.

“I want to assure you that I will be your voice in the Senate, fighting for your rights and interests, and pushing for policies that benefit the common good. Our nation needs strong leadership, and I promise to represent your concerns, your dreams, and your aspirations with integrity and dedication.”