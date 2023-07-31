I’ll perform as minister, Wike assures Senate

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has assured the Senate that President Bola Tinubu won’t regret nominating him to serve as a minister in his cabinet, as he will be a performing minister.

Wike, the only Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain in the ministerial list, gave the assurance when he appeared before the Senate for screening on Monday afternoon.

He told the senators that during his time as governor of Rivers State (May 2015 to May 2023), he started and completed many projects and he invited politicians across party lines to commission them.

His words: “These things can be achieved if you are committed; if you have passion for the job.

“There are so many people who want to be ministers for the sake that ‘I was a governor’; for the sake that ‘I was a minister’.

“But there are those who say, ‘Look, what do I have to offer? Am I committed to this job?’

“I thank Mr. President for nominating me. I believe, knowing how hungry Mr President is to solving the problems of Nigeria, we have no choice but to give him that required support.

“And I can assure you, if I am confirmed in whatever capacity, Mr President will not regret nominating me.”

Recall that Wike was a minister in the administration of then President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

Meanwhile, the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, attested to Wike’s competence and capacity to deliver in office and subsequently asked him to take a bow.