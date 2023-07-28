ICeey Owi unveils new Ep

Iceey Owi, the talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, is set to capture the hearts and minds of fans around the world with his highly anticipated EP, “Der Daddies Daddy.”

This musical masterpiece promises to transport listeners to a realm of love, enchantment, and deep fantasy, leaving a lasting imprint in their hearts.

The EP features six meticulously crafted tracks that showcase ICEEY OWI’s exceptional talent and his passion for storytelling through music. With each song designed to evoke powerful emotions and take listeners on an unforgettable journey, “Der Daddies Daddy” is a true testament to ICEEY OWI’s dedication to his artistry.

In a recent interview, ICEEY OWI shared his excitement about the upcoming release and the inspiration behind the EP. “I wanted to create a musical experience that would transport listeners to a world of life, joy, and euphoria,” he said. “Each track has been carefully crafted to tell a story and evoke powerful emotions, immersing listeners in a captivating fantasy filled with love and enchantment.”

One of the highlights of “Der Daddies Daddy” is the collaboration with incredible song stars, which adds an extra layer of dynamism and depth to each track. ICEEY OWI believes that their contribution has elevated the EP to new heights, creating a truly magical musical experience.

When asked about his journey as an artist, ICEEY OWI spoke about growing up in a family of music lovers and how it influenced his own artistic style. “I was exposed to a diverse range of music genres from a young age, and that has shaped my sound and creative expression,” he explained. Despite pursuing a Bachelor’s degree, ICEEY OWI remained determined to follow his musical dreams and now balances education with his passion for music.

Although ICEEY OWI is yet to receive awards or perform at big events, “I am staying focused on my artistic growth and making a name for myself in the music industry”, he said. His notable tracks, such as “Lifestyle Bars” and “Ruger Girlfriend Cover,” showcase different aspects of his artistry and have earned him a growing fan base.

As a Christian, ‘faith plays a significant role in my life and music. I aim to positively impact others and spread messages of love, inspiration, and unity through my talent.”, ICEEY added. His ultimate goal is to make a lasting impact in the Nigerian music scene and capture the hearts of fans worldwide while leaving behind a legacy that inspires others to pursue their passions.

With his dedication, passion, and upcoming projects, ICEEY OWI is poised to make a significant impact in the Nigerian music scene. “Der Daddies Daddy” will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on listeners worldwide. Stay tuned for the release of this talented artist’s latest work of art.