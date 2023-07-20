I once played for Arsenal – Naira Marley

Popular singer, Naira Marley has revealed that he once played for Arsenal youth team while growing up in London, United Kingdom.

According to the Marlian honcho, many never knew about this part of his life prior to arriving Nigeria.

He made this known in an interview with Cool FM Nigeria in Lagos.

The ‘Coming’ crooner also said his dad influenced his Yoruba language as he banned speaking of English at home.

He said, “What made it easy for me [to blend with Nigerian street music] is that I grew up in South-East London, Peckham to be precise. That is like small Lagos, you know what I mean?

“And all my life in England, my dad banned speaking English in the house. So, we had to speak Yoruba and all these Yoruba stuff. I still listen to Fuji. We eat African foods. Even though I’m in England, it was like I’m still in Nigeria. Yeah, it was easy for me. When I came back [to Nigeria], people didn’t really know I came from London.”

“I could have been a footballer too, i used to play for Arsenal youth, Millwall, Charlton”