How World Bank sent letter for Zainab Ahmed in October 2022

Finance Minister_Zainab Ahmed.

By Emma Ujah, Abuja

More facts have emerged on the nomination of ex-Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, as World Bank Alternate Executive Director; the Bank’s request for the nomination was send to Nigeria in October 2022.

Mr. Yunusa Abdullahi, Media Adviser Mrs Ahmed, provided the clarification in a statement last night.

According to him, former President, Muhammadu Buhari, gave approval for the minister’s nomination in April, before leaving office in May.

He said, however, that the April approval was with the understanding that Mrs. Ahmed would not resume in Washington until the end of the administration in May.

Some interests had alleged that the minister hid the World Bank letter requesting for the nomination in order to serve her personal interest and that she nominated herself.

Mr. Adbullahi’s statement read: “In the first instance, the World Bank is a reputable organisation with its rules and processes.

“Secondly, anyone working at that level of Alternate Executive Director (AED) must be a representative of his or her country and would have got such approval and endorsement from his or her government.

“It will be recalled that the position became available in October 2022.

“Mr President was notified and approval was got in April 2023, but with the understanding that Dr. Zainab Ahmed cannot report until after the end of her tenure as minister.

“Therefore, the forrmer minister couldn’t have nominated herself and also approved such.

“I can, therefore, confirm to you that the former President approved her being the AED at the World Bank representing Nigeria.”