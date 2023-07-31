How using Ekiti dialect made me unique – Skit maker, Gorosoekiti

By Precious Chukwudi

In this interview with Vanguard, popular skit maker, Goroso Ekiti, spoke on how he delved into comedy.



According to him, he started making skits since his university days. And he was given the name ‘Goroso’ earlier, back in secondary school.

He also said Ekiti dialect, which makes him unique, was just fun for him. He even got to meet the Governor of Ekiti state because of one of his videos.



Goroso Ekiti said that he feels honoured whenever celebrities like Funke Akindele and Liquorose use his comic videos.