How insurgency destroyed fishing activities in Lake Chad – Cooperative Federation

A heap of small dried fish are on display in the Baga fish market in Maiduguri on July 31, 2017. The fish trade in Borno State has long been a lucrative industry but has suffered heavily under the insurgency of Boko Haram and more recently new taxation from authorities on the transport of fish to the markets in Maiduguri causing fish prices to soar. / AFP PHOTO

. . . To create database for members

By Godwin Oritse

FOLLOWING the invasion and destruction of fishing settlements in the Lake Chad Basin by insurgents and other terrorist groups the Fishery Federation Cooperative Association of Nigeria, FCAN, has said that the issue of insurgency has brought about a lull in fishing activities in that axis.

Speaking to Vanguard Maritime Report at the last Annual General Meeting of the group, its newly elected President, Alhaji Mohammed Laminu, said that insurgency has affected the livelihood of over 11million members of the association.

Laminu disclosed that the group has membership strength of over 60 million across Nigeria adding that in Lake Chad alone, over 11 million people have been affected by insurgency.

The FCAN boss also said that the group has concluded plans to create a database for members of the association just as it has also concluded plans to partner with the Federal Government fishery agenda so as to bridge the fish supply gap in the nation.

He added that they will work towards ensuring that Nigeria will soon begin to export fish and fish products.

He lamented, ‘‘You know Lake Chad area was devastated by insurgency of Boko Haram but before then, we have 11.669,000 people in our register and that is only Borno State’’.