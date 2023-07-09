How I started photography, songwriting at eight – TY Bello

Popular photographer, Toyin Sokefun-Bello aka TY Bello, has revealed how she started photography as an eight-years-old child.

TY Bello made this revelation while speaking on the latest episode of I Said What I Said podcast, co-hosted by FK and Jola.

She stated, “I have been writing songs since I was 8, 9, 10. I started music and photography professionally right at the same time.”

The ‘Land is Green’ crooner, however, said her university degree was just to satisfy her mother.

The artiste said her plan was to become a “big hairstylist” after graduation, adding that she has always been creative as far back as she can remember.

“After university, when everyone in my class knew where they wanted to work. And I had no such dream. I was very confused.

“University was that period where I thought, ‘okay, let me go to school to make my mum happy. Then I was going to graduate to be a big hairstylist.’ I thought that was my future.

“When it came to NYSC and everybody asked where to be posted to, I asked to be posted to the south. I was like, what do I do?

“And I think that was the major turning point where I realised that I had to be posted to phototech because I just started photography,” she said.