Electricity tariff: NERC seeks consumers’ response as 11 DisCos file fresh application

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

THE Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has urged consumers of electricity to express their opinions following 11 Electricity Distribution Companies, DisCos, application for fresh tariff review.

The new application aims at getting approval from NERC to go ahead with their upward review of the electricity tariff previously scheduled to take effect from July 1, 2023.

In a notice obtained from its website by Vanguard, NERC stated: “Pursuant to Section 116 (1) and 2(a&b) of the Electricity Act 2023 and other extant rules, the eleven (11) successor electricity distribution companies (“DisCos”) have filed an application for rate review with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (“NERC” or the “Commission”).

“The request for rate review is premised on the need to incorporate changes in macroeconomic parameters and other factors affecting the quality of service, operations and sustainability of the companies.

“Accordingly, the Commission hereby invites the general public for comments on the rate review applications by the distribution licensees. Interested stakeholders are advised to review and take into consideration the excerpts of the Rate Review Applications filed with the Commission by the respective licensees. The applications can be accessed on the Commission’s website at www.nerc.gov.ng.

“As part of the rule-making process and in the exercise of the powers conferred by the Electricity Act, the Commission shall conduct a Rate Case Hearing on the applications prior to making a ruling.

“Any person wishing to participate in the proceedings as an intervenor should forward his/her application to [email protected] before the close of business on 20th July 2023.

“The Request to participate shall include an explanation of the person’s interest in the proceeding and how the party would be affected by the outcome of the Application; and a description of the party’s concerns, observations comments, and/or objections to the application.

“All members of the public and stakeholders are encouraged to send their comments or representations before the close of business on 20th July 2023.”